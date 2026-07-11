IP University PG Admission 2026: CUET Scores Accepted For 22 Programmes, Apply By July 20

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has started the IP University PG Admission 2026 process for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses through CUET PG 2026 scores. Eligible applicants can now complete the online registration for the 2026-27 academic session. The last date to submit the application form is July 20, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Candidates planning to pursue higher education in fields such as management, law, engineering, science, education, and humanities can now apply through the university's admission portal.

IP University PG Admission 2026: Courses Offered Through CUET PG

Admissions will be offered for 22 postgraduate programmes based on CUET PG scores under IP University PG Admission 2026. These include the following popular courses:

Master of Business Applications (MBA)

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

MA in Mass Communication

LLM

MA English

MA Economics

M.Ed.,

B.Ed.

B.Ed. (Special Education)

The university is also offering admission to several M.Tech specialisations, including Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, VLSI Design, and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

Apart from these, students can apply for MSc programmes in Environment Management, Applied Geoinformatics, Yoga, Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Design, Bioinformatics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Microbiology. Admissions are also open for MS in Packaging Technology and a PG Diploma in Bioinformatics.

Candidates should ensure that they meet the programme-specific eligibility conditions, including required subjects, language criteria, and General Test requirements wherever applicable.

IP University PG Admission 2026: Application Fee

Candidates can apply for more than one programme for the IP University PG Admission 2026. However, they must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,500 for each course separately.

The university has also clarified that candidates who have already secured admission through its National Level Tests (NLTs) or Common Entrance Tests (CETs) and currently hold an "admitted" status will not be considered for admission through the CUET merit list.

Admissions through CUET PG scores will begin only after the university completes admissions under the respective NLT and CET categories.