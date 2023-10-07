IP University Allows Students To Complete Their 25 Years Pending Degrees

Silver jubilee celebrations at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has decided to offer a “one-time chance” to students who could not complete their degrees in the last 25 years. The decision comes as part of its silver jubilee celebrations being held at the university.

News agency PTI quoted vice chancellor Mahesh Verma as saying that as part of the university's silver jubilee celebrations, the university will give one-time opportunity to students who have not been able to complete their degrees for various reasons.

He also added that during the celebration the university will honour 25 research scholars working in the field of healthcare. The university is not only focusing on academic endeavours, but also recognising excellence in healthcare, he said.

The move reflects the university's commitment in supporting educational desires of aspirants and providing opportunities for academic achievement.

The decision is similar to Delhi University's move last year. As part of its 100 years celebration, the University of Delhi had announced ‘centenary' chance to students who could not complete their degree for some reason. The university had allowed these students to return to the university and take their exams in order to complete their degree.

The silver jubilee celebrations at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University started in December 2022 and are set to continue until December this year.

The Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is the first University established in 1998 by Govternment of NCT of Delhi. Its main campus is built on more than 60 acres in Dwarka.