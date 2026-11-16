IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2026: Application Begins For 409 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

IOCL ER Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released Eastern Region (ER) Apprentice recruitment notification 2026. Along with the notification, the application window has also been activated for the recruitment process. This recruitment drive aims to fill 409 vacancies for Trade apprentices, Technician apprentices, Graduate apprentices, and Data Entry Operators. Interested candidates can fill out their application form till December 12, 2026.

The apprenticeship program will be conducted for one-year and candidates selected for this will be posted in different states and UT of Eastern Region. This includes Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Island.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for different positions below:

Trade Apprentice: To apply for this position candidates are required to pass class 10th and along with it they must also complete a full-time two year ITI course in the relevant trade recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

To apply for this position candidates are required to pass class 10th and along with it they must also complete a full-time two year ITI course in the relevant trade recognised by NCVT/SCVT. Graduate Apprentice: Those applying for this position must have completed their graduation in the following course BA, B.Com, B.Sc or BBA.

Those applying for this position must have completed their graduation in the following course BA, B.Com, B.Sc or BBA. Technician Apprentice: For this position, a three-year diploma in relevant engineering discipline is required.

For this position, a three-year diploma in relevant engineering discipline is required. Date Entry Operator: Candidates must have passed class 12th and hold a graduate degree in any discipline.

The minimum age to apply for the apprentice recruitment is 18 years and the maximum age is 24 years as of November 30, 2026.

Steps to Apply

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the apprentice recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the NAPS or NATS portal depending on the apprentice category.

Step 2: Register on the portal using the details such as valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Once registered, now log in using the credentials.

Step 4: Now apply for the apprentice recruitment using establishment ID.

Step 5: Once the application form is filled and submitted click on the Microsoft Form link.

Step 6: Submit the Microsoft Form and save it for future reference.

No application fee is required for the apprentice recruitment.|



No written examination or Interview will be conducted for candidates to be selected for this apprentice. The selection process will be done based on the merit achieved by the applicants in class 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, or graduation. Those selected will be called directly for the document verification and medical fitness.