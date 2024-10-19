IOCL Announces Medical Specialist Vacancies, Check Details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced recruitment for the posts of Medical Specialists. The recruitment drive aims to fill nine positions. Candidates can check updates by visiting the official website, iocl.com.

The walk-in interview is scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2024.

According to the official notification: "The period of engagement shall be for one year. However, an extension of the engagement period for another one year, up to two times, shall depend on the Guwahati Refinery Hospital's requirement and the doctor's satisfactory performance, under the same rates, terms, and conditions, at the discretion of IOCL-Guwahati Refinery."

Vacancies and Eligibility Criteria

Pathologist

MD/DNB in Pathology from a recognised university/institute

Dermatologist

MD/DNB in Dermatology from a recognised university/institute

Dentist

B.D.S./M.D.S. from a recognised university/institute

ENT Specialist

MS/DNB in ENT from a recognised university/institute

Psychiatrist

MD/DNB in Psychiatry from a recognised university/institute

Homeopathy Practitioner

BHMS from a recognised university/institute

Surgeon



MS/DNB in General Surgery from a recognised university/institute

Cardiologist



DM/DNB in Cardiology from a recognised university/institute

The minimum requirement for all specialisations is at least two years of relevant experience following the completion of a postgraduate degree.

Interested candidates are advised to arrive fully prepared with all relevant documents for verification. This includes experience certificates and other supporting documents, both in original and photocopy form, along with a recent passport-sized color photograph.

Candidates must report to the office of the Deputy General Manager (HS&E-Med) at Guwahati Refinery Hospital, located at Indian Oil Corporation Limited, P.O. Noonmati, District Kamrup Metro, Guwahati - 781020, on the scheduled date. The reporting time is between 10 AM and 12 PM, and punctuality is crucial to ensure consideration for the walk-in interview.

