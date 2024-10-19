Advertisement

IOCL Announces Medical Specialist Vacancies, Check Details

Interested candidates are advised to arrive fully prepared with all relevant documents for verification.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IOCL Announces Medical Specialist Vacancies, Check Details
The walk-in interview is scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2024.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced recruitment for the posts of Medical Specialists. The recruitment drive aims to fill nine positions. Candidates can check updates by visiting the official website, iocl.com.

The walk-in interview is scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2024.

According to the official notification: "The period of engagement shall be for one year. However, an extension of the engagement period for another one year, up to two times, shall depend on the Guwahati Refinery Hospital's requirement and the doctor's satisfactory performance, under the same rates, terms, and conditions, at the discretion of IOCL-Guwahati Refinery."

Vacancies and Eligibility Criteria

Pathologist 
 MD/DNB in Pathology from a recognised university/institute

Dermatologist  
 MD/DNB in Dermatology from a recognised university/institute

Dentist  
 B.D.S./M.D.S. from a recognised university/institute

ENT Specialist  
 MS/DNB in ENT from a recognised university/institute

Psychiatrist  
 MD/DNB in Psychiatry from a recognised university/institute

Homeopathy Practitioner

 BHMS from a recognised university/institute

Surgeon
 

MS/DNB in General Surgery from a recognised university/institute

Cardiologist
  
 DM/DNB in Cardiology from a recognised university/institute

The minimum requirement for all specialisations is at least two years of relevant experience following the completion of a postgraduate degree.

Interested candidates are advised to arrive fully prepared with all relevant documents for verification. This includes experience certificates and other supporting documents, both in original and photocopy form, along with a recent passport-sized color photograph.

Candidates must report to the office of the Deputy General Manager (HS&E-Med) at Guwahati Refinery Hospital, located at Indian Oil Corporation Limited, P.O. Noonmati, District Kamrup Metro, Guwahati - 781020, on the scheduled date. The reporting time is between 10 AM and 12 PM, and punctuality is crucial to ensure consideration for the walk-in interview.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indian Oil Job Openings, Indian Oil Corporation
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UGC NET June 2024 Results Out, What's Next For Those Who Didn't Qualify
IOCL Announces Medical Specialist Vacancies, Check Details
IIM Bangalore Launches Executive Management Programme For Pune Executives
Next Article
IIM Bangalore Launches Executive Management Programme For Pune Executives
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com