Institutions Asked To Promote Local Products And Preserve Country's Heritage

In a move to promote One District One Product (ODOP), Geographical Indication (GI) and other local products in the country, the Ministry of Commerce has asked the higher education institutions to organise activities in order to encourage maximum participation of students.

The institutions are asked to organise blog writing competitions at colleges about local products, conduct educational video screening in institutions on local/ODOP products and keep a watch on the life of any artisan or weaver. The participation of students on large scale will make the campaign successful, the ministry noted.



The Ministry of Commerce is organising these events as part of the 'People's Choice Campaign' from November 3, 2023 onwards to support local products.

The institutes are also asked to upload the details of the activities along with photos or videos on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

The One District One Product is an initiative to boost economic growth at the district level and its objective is to work toward giving impetus to the handicraft sector and artisans. The campaign is centered around messaging, outreach and targeted economic activity to catalyse a national movement.

The campaign is being launched with an aim to recognise the heritage of our country.