Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India Invites Applications For General Observer In CS Exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting applications from interested members of the institute to register themselves as General Observer for Company Secretary examinations.

The candidates can register online through the ICSI observer portal. The portal will remain open from November 11-30, 2023. Only active members can apply for the General Observer. The candidates will be paid honorarium of Rs 1,400 per day for the duty.

The applications are invited for the exams that are scheduled to be held from December 21 to December 30.

The Institute conducts company secretary examinations twice in a year in the month of June and December at various centres across India and abroad. Every year the institute deputes local members of the Institute in examination centres as General Observers to oversee and ensure smooth conduct of the CS examinations.

The candidates selected as General Observer will be valid only for the session applied for. If interested, they would need to empanel themselves afresh on CS observer portal for each session of CS examinations.

