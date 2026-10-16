INI Combined Entrance Test January 2027: Correction Window Opens Tomorrow, Check Details

INI CET January 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will open the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2027 registration status window on October 17, 2026. Candidates who submitted their application forms can check their registration status and make permitted corrections within the specified period. The facility will remain available until October 19, 2026, up to 5 PM. The INI CET is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses at participating institutes. Candidates should review their application details carefully and follow the instructions available on the official AIIMS examination website.

INI CET January 2027: Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the January 2027 session should note the following dates:

Registration status and correction window: October 17 to 19, 2026.

October 17 to 19, 2026. Last date for corrections: October 19, 2026, by 5 PM.

October 19, 2026, by 5 PM. Final registration status and admit card: October 26, 2026.

October 26, 2026. INI CET January 2027 examination: November 1, 2026.

Candidates should complete all permitted changes before the deadline. The registration process closed on October 13, 2026.

INI CET January 2027: How To Check Registration Status?

Candidates can follow these steps to review their application details:

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Open the INI CET January 2027 examination section.

Log in to the candidate portal using the required credentials.

Check the registration status and review any remarks displayed against the application.

Make corrections to eligible details, if the portal permits them.

Save the updated information and check the final registration status.

Candidates should carefully follow the official instructions before submitting any changes. The final registration status and admit card are scheduled to be released on October 26, 2026. The examination will take place on November 1, 2026.