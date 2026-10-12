INI Combined Entrance Test 2027 Registration Window Closing Tomorrow: Check Important Application Details

INI CET 2027 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), New Delhi is closing the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2027 registration window tomorrow i.e, October 13, 2026. This is the last chance for the candidates to fill out their application form by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

To complete the registration process successfully, candidates are required to pay the application fee. The registration fee for the General, OBC (NCL), Foreign National, OCI and Sponsored applicants is Rs 4,000 and the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, EWS categories need to pay Rs 3,200 to register for the exam. The fee can only be paid via online methods such as credit card, debit card, net banking, any other method of payment is not permitted.

The INI CET January exam 2027 will be conducted on November 1, 2026 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will consist of 200 objective type questions and the duration of the exam will be three hours.

INI CET 2027 Application: How to Apply?

Applicants can check the steps provided below to complete the INI CET 2027 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the INI CET registration link.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, select the required course.

Step 4: Enter the personal details such as date of birth, category, email ID and contact information and click on register button.

Step 5: The login details will be sent to the registered email ID.

Step 6: Now click on the application form and fill out the important details.

Step 7: Upload the documents as per the specified format.

Step 8: Lastly, pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

INI CET 2027 Application Process: What's Next

Once the registration process is over candidates will be able to check their application status from October 17 to 19, 2026. The admit card for the exam will be released on October 26, 2026 on the official portal.