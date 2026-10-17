INI Combined Entrance Test January 2027: Correction Window Opens Today, Check Details

AIIMS INI CET 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has opened the registration status and correction window for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2027 session today, October 17. Candidates who submitted their application forms can check their registration status and make permitted corrections through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The facility will remain available until October 19, 2026, up to 5 PM. Applicants should review their submitted details carefully and address any issues within the deadline. The final registration status and admit cards are scheduled to be released on October 26, 2026.

INI CET January 2027: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind for the January 2027 session:

Registration status and correction window: October 17 to 19, 2026

October 17 to 19, 2026 Last date for permitted corrections: October 19, 2026, by 5 PM

October 19, 2026, by 5 PM Final registration status and admit card release: October 26, 2026

October 26, 2026 INI CET January 2027 examination: November 1, 2026

The application process closed on October 13, 2026. Candidates must complete all permitted corrections before the deadline, as the facility will close after the specified time.

How To Check INI CET January 2027 Registration Status?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their application status and make corrections:

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Open the INI CET January 2027 examination section.

Log in using the required candidate credentials.

Check the registration status and read any remarks displayed against the application.

Make the permitted corrections, if required.

Save the changes and review the updated application details.

Candidates should follow the instructions provided on the official portal. INI CET is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses at participating Institutes of National Importance. Applicants should regularly check the official website for further examination updates.