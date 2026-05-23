AIIMS Entrance Test 2026 Result Releasing Today, Direct Download Link Here

INI CET July 2026 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, will announce the AIIMS INI CET Result 2026 for July session today, May 23, 2026, on its official examination portal. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for admission to MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS programmes will be able to check their results online once the link is activated. The entrance examination for the July 2026 session was conducted on May 16 in computer-based mode across various exam centres in the country.

How To Download AIIMS INI CET July 2026 Scorecard?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results once declared:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the "Academic Courses" section

Select the INI CET July 2026 result link

Enter login credentials such as Registration ID and Password

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned On AIIMS INI CET Result 2026

The AIIMS INI CET scorecard is expected to include the following information:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Category

Percentile score

Overall rank

Category-wise rank

Qualifying Marks

AIIMS INI CET July 2026: Minimum Qualifying Percentile

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying percentile to become eligible for counselling rounds:

General/EWS Category: 50th Percentile

SC/ST/OBC Category: 45th Percentile

What Happens After The Result?

After the declaration of results, AIIMS will begin the online counselling and seat allocation process for participating Institutes of National Importance (INIs), including various AIIMS campuses, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram. Qualified candidates will have to complete choice filling and participate in counselling rounds as per the schedule released by AIIMS.