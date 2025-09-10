Industrial Development Bank Of India Hiring For Expert Posts, No Written Test Required

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited applications for two senior-level expert positions on a contractual basis, with the last date to apply set as September 20, 2025. The recruitment drive, announced under Advertisement No. 4/2025-26, seeks to strengthen the bank's leadership in program management, IT compliance, and MIS functions.

The bank is hiring for the posts of Head - Program Management and IT (Compliance) at the General Manager cadre and General Manager (IT & MIS). Both positions carry a five-year contractual tenure (subject to annual review) and are likely to be based in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai, though the bank has reserved the right to post candidates anywhere in India.

Eligibility

• Age: 40-55 years (as on Aug 31, 2025)

• Qualification: Engineering/Science with MCA or equivalent for PM & IT; B.E./B.Tech./MCA/MSc-IT for IT & MIS.

• Experience: Minimum 12 years in IT, with at least 5 years in leadership roles in banking/financial services, particularly in IT projects, MIS, compliance, or digital transformation.

Key Responsibilities

• The Head - PM and IT (Compliance) will oversee IT program governance, project management frameworks, audit and security compliance, and regulatory alignment.

• The General Manager (IT & MIS) will lead digitisation of MIS, strengthen regulatory reporting, modernise data systems, and build advanced analytics capabilities.

The selection process includes shortlisting, screening, and a personal interview (PI). The PI may be conducted physically at the bank's Mumbai corporate office or virtually. Final selection will be based on merit, medical fitness, and verification of documents.

Applications, along with required details, must be sent via email to rec.experts@idbi.co.in with the post name in the subject line.

The recruitment notification specifies that the cut-off date for eligibility is August 31, 2025. The bank has clarified that mere eligibility does not guarantee selection and reserves the right to cancel or amend the process at any stage.