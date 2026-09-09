Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University To Open MBA Admission Spot Round On Sept 14

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) will open fresh registrations for the special spot round of admission to its MBA programme on September 14.

Female graduates with at least 60% marks are eligible to participate in the counselling process, subject to fulfilment of the minimum eligibility criteria prescribed in the MBA Admission Brochure 2026-27.

Here's the link for fresh registration

The minimum eligibility requirement is 55% marks for candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Children/Widows of Defence Personnel (CW) categories, and 50% marks for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

Special Spot Round: Schedule And Venue

The special spot round of MBA admission will be held on September 14 (Monday) at Room No. 3, Department of Management, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Kashmere Gate. Candidates must report by 12 noon.

Seat Allotment Criteria

Admission is open to candidates who do not have a CAT, MAT or CUET-PG score. Seat allotment will be conducted in the following order:

First, seats will be allotted to candidates present from the CMAC 2026 merit list, according to their rank.

If seats remain vacant, candidates with a valid CAT 2025 score will be considered next, with allotment based on their CAT percentile.

After CAT candidates, candidates with a valid MAT score will be considered based on their MAT percentile.

Candidates with a valid CUET-PG 2026 score in the General Paper (MBA etc.) will then be considered.

Candidates with a negative CUET-PG score will not be included in the merit list.

If seats are still vacant after considering CUET-PG candidates, remaining seats will be allotted based on graduation percentage, subject to the minimum eligibility criteria specified in the MBA Admission Brochure 2026-27.

Admission Fee

Candidates offered admission through any special spot round of counselling must pay a course fee of Rs 1,48,000 for the 2026-27 academic year to confirm their admission. The fee can be paid through NEFT, net banking or demand draft.

Newly registered candidates must also pay a registration fee of Rs 1,500. Candidates who have already registered through CMAC do not have to pay this registration fee.

Documents Required

Candidates must bring the following documents:

Three photographs

Self-attested printout of the registration form

Original and self-attested copy of the Class 10 marksheet and certificate

Original and self-attested copy of the Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Original and self-attested copy of the graduation marksheet and degree. Final-year candidates must submit the marksheet of their latest declared result.

Self-attested CAT, MAT or CUET-PG 2026 scorecard, wherever applicable

SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PH/CW certificate, if applicable

Medical fitness certificate

Proof of registration fee and academic fee payment after allotment

If a candidate fails to produce any required document, her candidature may be cancelled. For final-year candidates, admission will be cancelled if they fail to meet the minimum eligibility criteria, and no fee will be refunded.

All other conditions will remain applicable as specified in the MBA Admission Brochure 2026-27.

For registration, the detailed schedule and other information, candidates can visit the official websites of IGDTUW and the Common Management Admission Committee at igdtuw.ac.in and cmacadmissions.com, respectively.