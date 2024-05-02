Indian Students Are The Largest International Community On German Campuses, Says Official

The US, UK, Canada and Australia have for a long time remained popular destinations for students aspiring to study abroad. However, over the years, countries such as Singapore, Germany, France, Switzerland and Ireland have also gained prominence.

News agency ANI quoted Romit Theophilus, director of Marketing and Sales Office India, German National Tourist Office (GNTO) as saying that Indian students are now the largest international community on German campuses.

Advertisement

Sharing insights he said, "Indian students are now the largest international community on the German campuses with 42,578 students as of 2023."

Last year, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann noted India has the highest number of students in Germany with a total of 42,000 plus students, 25 per cent more within one year.

Talking about the surge in students' applications for colleges in Germany, Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage.biz, says, "Germany's education system is known for its focus on research and innovation. The country has seen a surge in popularity. We are guiding Indian students to Germany, where interest has doubled over the past year, establishing it as a top choice for those seeking high-quality education with minimal financial burdens."

He adds that Germany ranks among the top five destinations on LeverageEdu.com.

Meanwhile, Germany has also recorded over 30 per cent growth in tourism from India. The country welcomed over 8 lakh overnight stays in 2023. Speaking to ANI last year, then ambassador Phillip Ackermann also highlighted the significant economic relationship that exists between Germany and India. He noted that Germany has been India's largest trading partner in Europe.