Indian Overseas Bank Invites Applications For 550 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is currently accepting applications for apprentice positions. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 550 posts. The deadline for application submission is September 10, and the last date for fee payment is September 15. The online examination is scheduled for September 22.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a government-recognised university or an equivalent qualification.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The age limit for general and EWS category candidates is between 20 and 28 years.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes an online examination, a local language proficiency test where applicable, and any personal interaction as determined by the Bank. The online test will comprise 100 questions, carrying a total of 100 marks, and will last for 90 minutes.

Applicants seeking training positions in a specific state must be proficient in one of the local languages of that state (including reading, writing, speaking, and understanding), which will be specified when applications are invited.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 944, while Female and SC/ST candidates must pay Rs 708, and PwBD candidates Rs 472.

Eligible candidates will receive an email from BFSI SSC with instructions to pay the required examination fees or intimation charges through online mode only. For further details, candidates can visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Stipend

Selected candidates will receive a stipend for the contract period of one year, as detailed below: