Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Application for 741 Posts Started, Check Details

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: This recruitment drive aims to fill 741 vacancies across various Group B and C posts.

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has started accepting applications for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 741 vacancies across various Group B and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, incet.cbt-exam.in.

Candidates can apply for the posts until August 2.

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the Indian Navy website, incet.cbt-exam.in
  • On the homepage, find 'INCET 01/24' and click on it
  • Register by filling in your personal details
  • Click on the "Apply Online" tab
  • Fill in details such as post choices and educational details
  • Pay the application fee (if applicable)
  • Submit the application and save it
  • Take a printout for future reference

The official notification reads: "Applicants should not submit multiple applications for the same post. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances, any applicant submits multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that the application with the higher registration number is complete in all respects, which will be considered."

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Posts

  • Chargeman (various disciplines): 29
  • Scientific Assistant: 4
  • Draughtsman (Construction): 2
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: 16
  • Fireman: 444
  • Tradesman Mate: 161
  • Pest Control Worker: 18
  • Fire Engine Driver: 58
  • Cook: 9

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Examination Fee

Candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs. 295 plus applicable taxes and charges. However, SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates are exempt from paying the fee. Payment can be made online via net banking, Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card, or UPI. Admit cards will be issued only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee or are exempt from it.

