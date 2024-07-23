Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Application for 741 Posts Started, Check Details

Candidates can apply for the posts until August 2.
Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Visit the Indian Navy website, incet.cbt-exam.in
- On the homepage, find 'INCET 01/24' and click on it
- Register by filling in your personal details
- Click on the "Apply Online" tab
- Fill in details such as post choices and educational details
- Pay the application fee (if applicable)
- Submit the application and save it
- Take a printout for future reference
The official notification reads: "Applicants should not submit multiple applications for the same post. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances, any applicant submits multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that the application with the higher registration number is complete in all respects, which will be considered."
Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Posts
- Chargeman (various disciplines): 29
- Scientific Assistant: 4
- Draughtsman (Construction): 2
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 16
- Fireman: 444
- Tradesman Mate: 161
- Pest Control Worker: 18
- Fire Engine Driver: 58
- Cook: 9
Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Examination Fee
Candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs. 295 plus applicable taxes and charges. However, SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates are exempt from paying the fee. Payment can be made online via net banking, Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card, or UPI. Admit cards will be issued only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee or are exempt from it.