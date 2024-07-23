Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Application for 741 Posts Started, Check Details

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has started accepting applications for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 741 vacancies across various Group B and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, incet.cbt-exam.in.

Candidates can apply for the posts until August 2.

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the Indian Navy website, incet.cbt-exam.in

On the homepage, find 'INCET 01/24' and click on it

Register by filling in your personal details

Click on the "Apply Online" tab

Fill in details such as post choices and educational details

Pay the application fee (if applicable)

Submit the application and save it

Take a printout for future reference

The official notification reads: "Applicants should not submit multiple applications for the same post. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances, any applicant submits multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that the application with the higher registration number is complete in all respects, which will be considered."

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Posts

Chargeman (various disciplines): 29

Scientific Assistant: 4

Draughtsman (Construction): 2

Multi-Tasking Staff: 16

Fireman: 444

Tradesman Mate: 161

Pest Control Worker: 18

Fire Engine Driver: 58

Cook: 9

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Examination Fee

Candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs. 295 plus applicable taxes and charges. However, SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates are exempt from paying the fee. Payment can be made online via net banking, Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card, or UPI. Admit cards will be issued only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee or are exempt from it.