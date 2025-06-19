Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025: The Indian Navy is expected to declare the results for the Agniveer SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) and MR (Matric Recruit) Stage 1 exams 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results by visiting the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in.

To view their results, candidates need to log in using their registered email ID and password. The result will show whether a candidate has qualified for the next stage, along with marks obtained in the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET). Shortlisted candidates will now proceed to Stage 2 of the selection process, which includes a Physical Fitness Test (PFT), a medical examination, and a written test (only for MR).

Steps To Download Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: agniveernavy.cdac.in

Step 2. Click on the "Candidate Login" button

Step 3. Enter your login credentials (email ID and password)

Step 4. Go to the "Application Dashboard"

Step 5. Click on the result section to view your marks and selection status

Step 6. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference

However, all further communication, including Stage 2 call-up letters, will be sent via the candidate portal only. No physical letters will be issued. Candidates are advised to check the official portal regularly for updates regarding cut-off marks, and other instructions.

The result includes key details such as candidate name, registration number, section-wise marks, total score, pass/fail status, and state-wise cut-off. Those who clear this stage must prepare for the next round to continue in the recruitment process.