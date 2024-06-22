Indian Navy Invites Applications For Agniveer MR Musician

Online applications are invited from eligible unmarried male and female candidates for enrolment as Agniveer MR (Musician).

Candidate who have passed Matriculation examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt of India are eligible to apply for the post.

Applicants must have proficiency and aptitude for music with accuracy in tempo, pitch and singing one complete song. He/ She should also have actual practical skill on any instrument of Indian or foreign origin with proficiency in tuning of instrument, matching unknown notes with instrument, prepared piece, sight reading of Indian Classical/ Tabulature/ Staff Notation, performance of Scale/ Raaga/ Taala and basic theory of Indian or International music.

The candidate applying for the role should be born between November 1, 2003 to April 30, 2007.

Salary

Agniveers will be entitled for a package of Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.

Type of Instruments on which proficiency required

The candidates would be required to perform with expertise on one or more instruments such as Keyboard/ String/ Wind instruments/Drum Kit (minimum 7 piece set) or any other instrument of Indian or foreign origin. Candidates performing on indefinite pitch instruments such as Bass Drum, Snare Drums, Side Drums, Cymbals, Non Chromatic instruments such as bugle and monotone instruments used to produce only one note or drone will not be eligible for recruitment.

The Agniveers would be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. “Agniveer would form a distinct rank, different from any other existing rank and would be the junior most rank in the Indian Navy, " the notification mentions.

Candidates interested for applying to the post can visit the official website of the Indian Navy for complete details. The last date for filling the online application is July 11, 2024.

The applications are to be filled online on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and all required documents in original are to be scanned and uploaded. Application received through speed post/ registered post or couriers will be rejected.