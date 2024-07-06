Indian Navy 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Begins, Check Steps To Apply

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Indian Navy has commenced the application process for the 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission)-Jan 2025 today. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 40 posts for the Executive & Technical Branch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, before July 20.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Go to the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link "Indian Navy Recruitment 2024"

Fill out the form with the required details

Submit the application form

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognized Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Candidates must have appeared for the JEE (Main) - 2024 exam (for BE/BTech). The call-up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued based on the JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2024 published by NTA only.

Training

Selected candidates will be admitted as Cadets for the four-year BTech Course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements.

After completing the course, a BTech Degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the cadets.

Then, cadets will be sent to the Executive and Technical Branch (Engineering & Electrical) as per the extant policy.

All charges of training, including books and reading materials, will be borne by the Indian Navy. They will also be provided with entitled clothing and messing.