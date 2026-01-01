Various Academic Programs Offered At IITs And Their Minimum Duration

Registrations will begin for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on April 23, 2026. The examination will be held on May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2). Candidates who have been placed among the 2.5 lakh qualifiers in JEE Mains exam will be able to register on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam is a gateway for admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology.

IITs offer several undergraduate programs, including Bachelors, Integrated Masters and Bachelor-Master Dual Degrees in Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture. Some IITs also offer additional options like BTech (Honors), minors, and interdisciplinary dual degrees.

Here are some of the programs offered and their duration:

Bachelors (BTech): 4 years

Integrated Masters: 5 years

Bachelor-Master Dual Degree: 5 years

BTech (Honors): Available in some IITs, additional to the 4-year BTech program

Minors: Available in some IITs, can be pursued with BTech or Dual Degree programs

Interdisciplinary Dual Degree: Available in some IITs, Bachelors in one department and Masters in another

Candidates are required to meet certain educational qualification and eligibility criteria in order to apply for the programmes.

