Indian Highways Management Company Hiring Engineers, GATE Scores Required

Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) is currently inviting applications for positions in engineering and finance. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 31 posts, comprising 30 engineer roles and 1 finance officer role. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application deadline is August 16, 6pm.

IHMCL, jointly promoted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and its Concessionaires, is overseeing this recruitment drive.

For engineering roles, candidates will be selected based on their GATE scores, while finance officer positions require candidates to have obtained their final CA/CMA marks.

Out of the total 31 positions, 2 posts are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Here are the specifics for each role:

Engineer (ITS) - E-1 Grade

Vacancies: UR-14, SC-4, ST-2, OBC (NCL) Central List only- 8, EWS-2

Salary Range: Rs 40,000 - 1,40,000

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on the last date of online application

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Information Technology/Computer Science/Electronics and Communications/Electrical/Instrumentation/Data Science and Artificial Intelligence or a combination thereof from a recognized University/Institute.



Recruitment Criteria: Direct recruitment based on valid GATE Score in relevant disciplines over the last three years (2024, 2023, 2022).

Officer (Finance)

Salary Range: Rs 40,000 - 1,40,000 (IDA Pattern)

Method of recruitment: Direct Recruitment

Age Limit: Not exceeding 30 years as on the last date of online application

Educational Qualification:

Chartered Accountants (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

Recruitment Criteria: Direct recruitment based on marks obtained in the final exams of ICAI or ICMAI over the last three years (2024, 2023, 2022).

Selection Process:

Engineer (ITS): Selection based on the merit of GATE Score from the last three years (2024, 2023, 2022).

Officer (Finance): Selection based on total marks obtained in the final exam of CA or CMA from the last three years (2024, 2023, 2022).

Steps to Apply: