Indian Army Partners with IIT Kanpur To Boost Cyber Resilience Amid Rising Digital Threats

Indian Army's Central Command has partnered with IIT Kanpur's C3iHub to provide specialized cybersecurity training to military units.

Indian Army And IIT Kanpur Collaborate To Strengthen Cyber Resilience
  • Indian Army's Central Command signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for cyber resilience
  • The partnership includes two three-month modules on specialised cybersecurity training
  • Training targets military units to build digital defence capabilities and operational readiness
New Delhi:

In a strategic move to bolster cyber resilience amid rising digital threats, the Indian Army's Headquarters Central Command has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The partnership, facilitated through IIT Kanpur's C3iHub, two structured three months modules which aims to deliver specialised cybersecurity training to military formations and units with essential digital defence capabilities.

"The programme focuses on equipping participants with an in-depth understanding of emerging cyber threats, response protocols and operational preparedness." said the Central Command on X adding "It aims to build a secure digital ecosystem across the theatre by integrating cutting edge cyber defence frameworks into institutional knowledge."

The MoU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Surya Command and Professor Somitra Sanadhya, Programme Director, C3iHub. "The collaboration marks a significant leap in DigitalDefence and reflects the Indian Army's firm commitment to adapting and leading in the evolving information domain." it added.

