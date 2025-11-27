Indian Army Partners with IIT Kanpur To Boost Cyber Resilience Amid Rising Digital Threats

In a strategic move to bolster cyber resilience amid rising digital threats, the Indian Army's Headquarters Central Command has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The partnership, facilitated through IIT Kanpur's C3iHub, two structured three months modules which aims to deliver specialised cybersecurity training to military formations and units with essential digital defence capabilities.

"The programme focuses on equipping participants with an in-depth understanding of emerging cyber threats, response protocols and operational preparedness." said the Central Command on X adding "It aims to build a secure digital ecosystem across the theatre by integrating cutting edge cyber defence frameworks into institutional knowledge."

The MoU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Surya Command and Professor Somitra Sanadhya, Programme Director, C3iHub. "The collaboration marks a significant leap in DigitalDefence and reflects the Indian Army's firm commitment to adapting and leading in the evolving information domain." it added.