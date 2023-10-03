Indian Army Offers Scholarships To Underprivileged Students Of Jammu And Kashmir

Representative image.

With an aim to provide educational opportunities to underprivileged students in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has launched the Jammu and Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme 2023.



The initiative is being introduced to bridge the gap between privileged and underprivileged children in the society. Students who do not possess adequate resources but have exceptional potential and dedication in the field of education will be offered scholarships and financial aid so that they do incur any difficulty in continuing their higher education.

The scholarship will cover the education of 146 students from different districts of the valley by awarding Rs 1.2 lakh each. Any further expenditure required in the studies

will be borne by the respective universities. There are 12 affiliated universities where students will be able to pursue their higher education under this initiative.



According to details shared by a defence spokesperson around hundreds of students had applied to claim the benefits of the scholarship from the Kupwara district. Of these, around 34 students were shortlisted for the scholarship based on a written test and interview. These students were accorded a warm send-off at Drugmullah on behalf of the Kupwara-based Army division.



The spokesperson added that the ceremony was also aimed at encouraging more students from the weaker sections of society to pursue higher education and contribute to the building of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.



The scholarship is being launched as part of the Army's 'Sadbhavana' operation.



