Indian Army Invites Application For BSc Nursing Course

The last date for submission of applications, online, is December 2.

Indian Army has invited applications for admission to 4 years B Sc (Nursing) Course at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services. "The selected candidates shall execute an Agreement/Bond to serve in the Military Nursing Service. On successful completion of nursing training (4years), the candidates will be granted Permanent/Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service, under the terms and conditions laid down for grant of such commission," reads the notice released by the Indian Army.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of applications, online, is December 2. The application fees for the registration is Rs 750.

A total of 220 seats are open for admission commencing in 2020 at AFMC Pune, CH (EC) Kolkata, INHS Asvini, AH (R&R) New Delhi, CH (CC) Lucknow and CH (AF) Bangalore.

Female candidates who are unmarried/divorced/legally separated/ widow without encumbrances, born between 01 Oct 1995 and 30 Sep 2003 and having passed 10+2 in Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student are eligible to apply.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online exam which is scheduled to be held in April 2020. The exam would be of 90 minutes duration and questions will be from General English, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and General Intelligence. Candidates who qualify the test will appear for the interview in May 2020. "Final selection will be based on the combined merit of Online Computer Based Examination & Interview, subject to medical fitness of the candidate, choice & vacancy in each College," reads the notice released by the Indian Army.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.