IIM Ahmedabad Dubai Campus Will Take Best Of India To World: Education Minister

H H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of United Arab Emirates on Thursday inaugurated the 1st-ever overseas campus of India's premier business school, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), in Dubai, in the presence of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradhan said that it is a great honor to have the IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus inaugurated by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. This is another big leap towards the globalisation of India's education as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus will take the best of India to the world. Dubai, today, has provided the perfect launchpad to the ethos of 'Indian in spirit, global in outlook' by hosting the IIM Ahmedabad international campus. He expressed his gratitude to HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for adding a glorious leaf to India-UAE knowledge collaboration.

The Minister also had a meeting with H E Dr Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, UAE Both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in higher education and agreed to further deepen knowledge bridges as well as make knowledge, innovation and research a key component of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Joint research in critical and emerging areas, capacity building, and two-way cultural and academic exchanges were also discussed.

Mr Pradhan thanked H E Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar for his appreciation of the contributions by Indian educational institutions in Dubai, particularly towards advancing mutual priorities and fostering global connectivity, as well as for the support extended towards establishing more top-quality Indian institutions in the UAE.

The Minister stated that India is a global hotspot of talent and the UAE a global economic hotspot. He mentioned that both India and the UAE remain committed to strengthening people-to-people contact and cementing their age-old and strong ties.

Later, the Minister also visited the Manipal University campus in Dubai, where he had a roundtable discussion with principals of Indian higher education institutions including Symbiosis, BITS Pilani, MIT, Amity, and others. Pradhan learnt about UAE's academic approaches and plans for the future.

The Minister outlined the need for moving the research value chain from the publication of research papers to productization and marketisation. He also mentioned that there were productive deliberations on strengthening Brand India on the global education, innovation and entrepreneurship map.

The education minister also interacted with the principals of 109 Indian Curriculum schools in the UAE. Principals of CBSE schools in other GCC countries and all global CBSE schools have joined virtually. On the occasion, Pradhan announced the setting up of the 12 Atal Tinkering Labs in CBSE schools in GCC countries to ignite scientific inquiry and entrepreneurship among students through hands-on STEM projects.

Apart feom this, he also said, "Today, September 11, will be remembered as a memorable day for the UAE-India relationship. One and half years ago, PM Modi assured the leadership of UAE, especially the ruler of Dubai, after the President of UAE requested PM Modi to open an IIT at Abu Dhabi. We decided to open IIT at Abu Dhabi and it has now been running for the last two years. After that, the ruler of Dubai requested a campus of IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai. PM Modi accepted their suggestion and approved the opening of an IIM in Dubai... We are all very happy and enthusiastic about the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and the Education Minister of UAE Abdul Rahman al-Awar at the inauguration of IIM Ahmedabad and Dubai Education International Education City..."

At a symbolic event organised at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Pradhan planted a sapling of the Ghaf tree, the national tree of the UAE, under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan said that it is a historic and cultural symbol of stability and peace in the UAE, The Ghaf tree at the Consulate will also stand as an evergreen testament of India-UAE friendship.

The visit reaffirmed the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, rooted in mutual respect, shared aspirations, and a vision to empower future generations through education.

