India To Participate In PISA 2021. Know What Is PISA

India will participate in the 8th PISA test which will be held in 2021

India will participate in PISA 2021. MHRD, in 2019, decided that India will participate in Programme for International Students Assessment (PISA). A field trial will be conducted in 2020, followed by participation in 2021.

The Union HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently met with the Division Head and Coordinator of the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) Andreas Schleicher in New Delhi.

Mr. Pokhriyal discussed India's preparedness and efforts for PISA and said that India has potential to perform well in the PISA examination 2021.

Mr. Schleicher on his part offered assistance for teacher training and also offered to send a team of teachers to Paris to understand whole exam process of PISA.

In 2021, students from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalyas (JNVs) and from the Union territory of Chandigarh will participate in the PISA exam.

But what is PISA? PISA was launched in 2000 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and tests a student's knowledge and skills through a metric which is internationally agreed upon.

Every PISA test assesses a student's knowledge and skills in reading, mathematics and science. The test is meant for students between the ages of 15 years and 3 months and 16 years and 2 months. This particular age group is chosen for PISA test because students in this age group are usually at the conclusion of their school education.

PISA test is held every three years. The last PISA test was held in 2018. It is not restricted to one particular curriculum and draws on content that can be found in curricula across the world and looks at students' ability to apply knowledge and skills and to analyse, reason and communicate effectively as they examine, interpret and solve problems.

PISA test, in most countries, is administered in the computer-based mode. Test questions include a mixture of Multiple Choice Questions and questions which require students to write their own response.

