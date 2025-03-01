India Post Payment Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, No Exam Required

India Post Payment Bank 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited has started the registration process for recruitment of executive posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 51 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, (link unavailable) The last date to apply is March 21, 2025.

The notification reads: "Merit will be drawn based on the percentage of marks obtained in graduation, followed by an interview. Candidates having domicile of the state for which they are applying will be given preference over candidates without domicile issued by the competent authority of that state. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for an interview."

India Post Payment Bank 2025: Contract Period

The initial contract term is one (1) year, with the possibility of extension on a year-to-year basis for an additional two (2) years, contingent upon satisfactory performance. The maximum contract duration is three (3) years.

India Post Payment Bank 2025: Pay And Allowances

The Bank will provide a monthly lump sum payment of Rs. 30,000, which includes statutory deductions. Tax deductions will be made in accordance with the Income Tax Act, taking into account any amendments made over time. Additionally, the Bank offers annual increments and incentives based on individual performance in business acquisition and sales activities. These increments and incentives will be determined by the Competent Authority from time to time.

India Post Payment Bank 2025: Application Fee

The application process involves a non-refundable fee, which varies depending on the category of the applicant. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150. On the other hand, all other applicants, including those from the general category, are required to pay a fee of Rs 750.