India Post GDS Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: The Department of Post (India Post) has opened the application correction window for Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2024. Candidates can make changes to their applications by visiting the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies nationwide across 23 circles. The recruitment is conducted state-wise, with different numbers of posts allocated to each state, including 2,718 posts in Rajasthan, 2,558 posts in Bihar, 4,588 posts in Uttar Pradesh, 4,011 posts in Madhya Pradesh, and 1,338 posts in Chhattisgarh, among others.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Eligibility And Age Limit

Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognized Board of School Education are eligible to apply. Proficiency in cycling and computer use is required. Applicants' ages should be between 18 and 32 years as of August 5, 2024. Reserved categories are exempt from the upper age limit as per government rules.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Salary

The salary for the Gramin Dak Sevak post ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in Class 10. A merit list will be prepared state-wise or circle-wise. Subsequently, candidates will be called for document verification.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The application is free for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates. The application fee must be paid online.