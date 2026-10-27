India Post GDS 2026 Second Merit List Soon? Here's What Candidates Should Know

The Department of Posts has released the first merit list for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026, which covers 23,757 vacancies. Candidates are now waiting for the second merit list, but the department has not announced its release date yet.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on the next merit list and the selection process. Meanwhile, candidates shortlisted in the first merit list must complete document verification at the Divisional Office of their allotted division by October 27, 2026.

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026: Where To Check

Once the second merit list is released, candidates can follow these steps to check their selection status:

Visit the official website, indiapost.gov.in .

. Select the relevant postal circle.

Look for the link to the India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026.

Open the merit list PDF.

Search for your name or registration number.

Check the post name, division and percentage of marks.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: Details To Check

Candidates should carefully check the details mentioned in the merit list to confirm their selection status. These include:

Division Office

Post ID

Post Name

Community

Registration Number

Percentage of marks

Candidates should ensure that the details listed against their registration number are correct.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Document Verification

Candidates whose names appear on the merit list must complete document verification at the Divisional Office assigned to them.

Those shortlisted in the first merit list must complete verification by October 27, 2026. They should carry their original documents and certificates, along with two sets of photocopies of all relevant documents.

Candidates awaiting the second merit list should keep checking the official portal for the release announcement and further instructions from the Department of Posts.