India Overtakes China In International Student Enrollment At US Colleges

India has emerged as the leading source of international students in the United States, accounting for 29 per cent of the total international student population and surpassing China for the first time since 2009, according to the latest Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange. During the 2023-2024 academic year, over 3,30,000 Indian students enrolled in US higher education institutions, marking a 23% increase compared to the previous year.

Graduate Programmes And OPT Drive Growth

This growth was primarily driven by an increase in graduate student enrollments, which rose by 19%, reaching 196,567 students. Additionally, the number of Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT) programmes after graduation surged by 41%, bringing the total to 97,556.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti expressed his excitement over India's achievement, saying, "I am thrilled to share that, with over 330,000 students, India has sent more students to the US than any other country this year. This is International Education Week. Let's celebrate the power of education to build tomorrow's leaders and deepen our bonds. I came to India first as a 19-year-old student, and I know firsthand the value of these exchanges."

China Drops To Second Place

China, which had long been the largest source of international students, fell to second place with a 4% decline in enrollment. A total of 277,398 Chinese students pursued education in the US, maintaining their lead in undergraduate and non-degree programs.

Record International Student Numbers

Overall, the United States hosted a record 1.1 million international students during the 2023-2024 academic year, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase.

The Open Doors Report, released by the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE), also noted record participation in graduate programs (over 500,000 students) and OPT initiatives (over 242,000 students).

Surge In American Students In India

The number of American students studying in India has also seen a significant rise, increasing from 336 in 2021/22 to 1,355 in 2022/23, marking a growth of 303.3%.

Growth In Sub-Saharan Africa and Popular Fields of Study

International students in the United States have a wide range of majors to choose from, with many fields seeing increased enrollment.

The majority of these students (56%) are enrolled in STEM disciplines, with math and computer science continuing to be the leading fields of study, attracting 25% of international students. Engineering also remains a strong area, with 19% of students enrolled. Other popular fields include business and management (14%), physical and life sciences (8%), social sciences (8%), and fine and applied arts (5%).