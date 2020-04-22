In UP's Bahraich, Headmistress Of Village School Takes Classes Through WhatsApp

So far, 16 children have enrolled for the online classes.

Amid concerns about the loss of studies due to the coronavirus lockdown, a headmistress of a government-run primary school in a Bahraich village has taken the online route to teach children.

So far, 16 children have enrolled for the online classes and she hopes to connect more students with the WhatsApp group, named "Mera Vidyalay, Mera Parivar".

Priti Mishra, the headmistress of the primary school at Belwa Padum village in the UP district, said it was a matter of great happiness when seven children sent their queries on the group on the day of its launch.

"There are 16 children so far in the group but seeing their enthusiasm, it seems the initiative would prove to be fruitful," she says, adding that the group has been linked to parents' mobile number.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi had directed state schools to take to the online teaching so that students' studies don't suffer. Through the initiative, Ms Mishra is also trying to make the children and their families aware of the need for social distancing and sanitisation. She is taking care of their food needs and making arrangements for it.

