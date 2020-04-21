UP Board Begins Online Classes Through WhatsApp Amid Lockdown

UP Board has begun online classes through WhatsApp

Students in Uttar Pradesh will be able to study through WhatsApp during the lockdown. The information was tweeted by the UP Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma.

The Minister said that classes for the new session will be conducted through WhatsApp by creating common groups for teachers and students.

UP Board is dispersing course content to the teachers through WhatsApp. The school education department has created a WhatsApp group for every block in every district. Parents and guardians can also connect through these WhatsApp groups.

The decision to conduct classes online through WhatsApp will prove to be a milestone in teaching during the lockdown period, said the minister.

While some welcomed the decision, others wondered if all the students would be able to benefit through this initiative as not all students have access to a smartphone.

कितने गरीब परिवार के बच्चों के पास व्हाट्सएप कि चलाने वाली सुविधाओं की अनुलब्धता है, क्या आपको इस मुद्दे पर भी संज्ञान नहीं लेना चाहिए, माननीय डिप्टी सीएम जी आप से अनुरोध है कि मैं कोई इस संकट की घड़ी में सरकार का आलोचना नहीं कर रहा हूँ, बशर्ते इतना जरूर गौर कीजियेगा,???????????????????????????? — suryakant sharma (@suryaka65836270) April 20, 2020

The Principal of Hiralal Ramniwas Inter College in Khalilabad said that initially students had some difficulty in studying through this mode but now they are enjoying their classes.

प्रणाम सर

आपके दिशानिर्देशन में

हमनें हीरालाल रामनिवास इण्टर कालेज ख़लीलाबाद, संतकबीरनगर में आन लाइन क्लासेज वाट्सअप के माध्यम से शुरू करा दिया है।

पहले लोगों को कठिन लग रहा था पर अब लोगों को मजा आ रहा है। — Rtn.Ram Kumar Singh (@RamKuma16488069) April 20, 2020

To attend online classes through WhatsApp, students need to speak to contact Principal, class teacher or subject teacher who would note their WhatsApp enabled mobile number and add them to the relevant group.

UP Board has already promoted students in classes 6,7,8,9, and 11 to the next grade. The decision was taken keeping in mind the loss of studies due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Board, earlier, released a notice warning students and parents of scam calls which claim to get a student passed in board exams in exchange for money. UP Board said that neither the board nor any of its employees are involved in such scams.

