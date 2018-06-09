In Bihar Board Exams, Some Score More Than Total Marks

Bhim Kumar from Arwal district, reports the daily, got 38 out of the total 35 marks in mathematics (theory) while 37 out of 35 in the objective-type questions. "I am not shocked because such things have been happening in the state board exams for long,' he said to TOI. Similar is the case of Sandeep Raj from East Champaran.
In 2015, parents and friends were seen scaling the walls of examination centres to pass cheat sheets to students taking their board exam. A year later, Ruby Rai was in the limelight after she said political science is about cooking. The next year Ganesh Kumar the 42 year old man, who claimed to be 24, was the topper.
This year, in an extra ordinary fete and despite a low pass percentage, Kalpana Kumari has emerged as the topper. The Bihar topper is also the national medical entrance exam, NEET, topper this year.
CommentsMore than 11 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate exam this year, out of which 53% have cleared the exam. 1000 students were expelled for cheating in the exam. In 2017, only 30% students in Science stream had cleared the State board exam.
