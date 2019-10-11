Improve Standard Of School Education In Puducherry: Lt. Governor

Improve standard of school education in Pondy: Lt Governor

Voicing concern over ''poor quality of state of affairs in school education in Puducherry", its Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi Friday rolled out measures to improve the standard of education for which she convened a review meeting with officials of the directorate of education.

The former IPS officer said in a whatsapp message at the end of the review meeting to media persons that she had sent warnings last year to the directorate of education based on her personal visits to schools where ''deficiencies were visible.''

She said school children were ''found to be suffering from poor teaching in many areas of learning, particularly mathematics and languages.''

The review meeting which was attended by secretary to Education A Anbarasu and officials of Department of Education led to finalising a slew of measures and important systems and practices to improve the standard of education in schools.

Among other things, the meeting decided that a "robust year-long training be imparted for all teachers in the union territory'' by involving valuable contributors such as the Aurobindo Society, the Aurobindo Ashram, Auroville International Township and Teachers Training Institutes in Union Territory to ensure revised and updated learning for teachers.

Award-winning teachers would also be involved to function as ''teacher wardens of the schools located in the proximity of the residences to mentor school children and teachers by visiting and contributing in any way".

The measures evolved at the meeting also insisted that senior bright students would be identified and they would be inducted to teach the school students as volunteers and interns.

Extra classes for slow learners by the teachers should also be ensured, the meeting decided.

