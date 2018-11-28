UGC Urges Universities To Submit Social Science Research Proposal To IMPRESS

In October this year, MHRD launched IMPRESS scheme to promote research in the field of Social Sciences. A portal, on the same lines as IMPRINT India Initiative has been launched for the purpose of receiving proposals. The objective of IMPRESS is to fund projects in the field of Social Sciences covering all relevant Social Sciences area such as state and democracy, urban transformation, media culture and society, employment skills and rural transformation, governance innovation and public policy, agriculture and rural development, social media and society, politics law and economics.

IMPRESS scheme will be implemented up to March 31, 2021. Under the scheme 1500 research projects would be funded. To ensure that research in Social Sciences is encouraged and enriched, UGC has directed all Universities to actively participate in the scheme.

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) is the implementing agency for the scheme and is receiving proposals from institutes.

There are to be 4 calls for proposals between October 2018 and February 2020. The first batch of proposals is already being accepted and can be submitted at www.impress-icssr.res.in. The last date for online and hard copy submission of research proposal is November 30, 2018. The detailed guidelines for proposal submission are also available on the website.

The proposals received within the given deadline will go to ICSSR committee for verification. The proposals which get verified will then be peer reviewed and scored.

