Odisha Chief Minister Hands Over Placement Order To 299 Lecturers

Important to realise socio-economic value of education: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said his government is focused on boosting the research capacity in disciplines related to the socio-economic development of the state.

Patnaik, who handed over placement orders to 299 lecturers out of 833 selected candidates, told reporters here that the socio-economic value of education can be realised by dedicated and committed teachers.

The Odisha government has started the process of recruiting lecturers for a total of around 3,400 vacant posts in the state.

"We are establishing centres of excellence in universities with research funds for young educators. Our focus is on strengthening research capacity in disciplines that are relevant to the socio-economic development of Odisha," the CM said.

The state government is committed to improve the quality of education, he added.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.