Important Instructions For Candidates To Follow During AILET 2024 Exam

The National Law University Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) for admissions to the BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme for the academic year 2024-25 on December 10, 2023. The exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm in pen and paper mode across the country.

The students should reach the test centre well in time before one hour to identify the seating place in the seating plan displayed. They must only carry their pens (blue or black point pen), admit card, any valid photo ID proof, adhaar card, recent school ID card etc and a transparent water bottle. Sharing of pens will not be allowed in the exam hall.

The candidates will not be allowed to carry any communication device such as cell phone or any other electronic gadgets such as digital watches, mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, pager, health band, calculator etc in the exam hall. However, Analog watches may be permitted inside the exam hall.

The instructions on the Question Booklet and on the OMR Response sheet are clearly visible to the candidates through the plastic cover. They must read them before the exam begins at 11 am. The candidate will only be allowed to open the plastic packet exactly at 11 am.

At 1 pm, the candidates should stop writing and return the OMR Response Sheet to the invigilator. Carrying the OMR Response sheet outside the centre will lead to disqualification of the candidate.

The AILET is conducted only once in a year for admission to BA LLB, LLM, PhD programmes each academic year. The exam is held for admission to law programmes at NLU Delhi.

The National Law University Delhi was established in 2008 by Act No 1 of 2008 of Delhi. It is a premier Law University in the capital city of India.