Important Dates For Change Request In Company Secretary December Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary exam in December 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to make changes in the application forms by November 20, 2024. ICSI has released the schedule for the enrollment services.



The following will be held until November 10, 2024.

Change of examination centre

Change in combination of module

Change of medium of examination

Change of optional subject

Cancellation of exemption request

Re-submission of call for documents for granting exemption on the higher qualification

Applicants can check the following link to avail these services at: https://smash.icsi.edu/

Candidates will be required to submit a fee of Rs 250 each for changing exam centre/ interchanging of module /medium/ optional subject.

In case of submission of request for change of examination centre from any of the centre(s) located in India to Dubai, surcharge of US dollar 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e. Rs 8,396 will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of Rs 250.

Request for addition / deletion of number of module(s) and also request for change of examination centre within the city (where is multiple centre in a city) is not allowed.

ICSI noted that all examination applications without a valid fee receipt will be rejected without notice. In case the amount is deducted from the bank / debit/ credit card account but the acknowledgement is not automatically generated by the system, students should verify the status of payment from their banker.

