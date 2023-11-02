Imperial College London Announces Major Scholarship Programme For Indian Students

Imperial College London Scholarship: Applicants with offers by May 11, 2024, will be considered.

Imperial College London, a prominent research university in the United Kingdom (UK), announced its largest-ever scholarship initiative on Wednesday, aimed at supporting highly skilled Master's students from India. Over the next three years, the program will assist 30 of India's most talented scholars. The Future Leaders Scholarship programme has been launched following the visit of Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of Science and Technology, to the university earlier this year. The initiative is designed to foster the potential of the next generation of science leaders from India and will ensure an equal representation of both male and female scholars.

Professor Peter Haynes, vice-provost (Education and Student Experience) at Imperial College London, said, "The Future Leaders Scholarship will build a pathway for the most talented students in India to deepen their studies and expand their experiences at one of the world's top universities."

In addition to this scholarship initiative, Imperial College London has also collaborated with the UK government's Chevening Scholarships programme, which will provide funding for an additional three master's scholars from India over the next three years. This scholarship covers tuition fees and living expenses for students pursuing master's programmes in engineering, natural sciences, business, and medical research.

Professor Haynes, who is currently in India, noted that the collaboration with the prestigious Chevening Scholarships programme is a crucial step in opening doors of opportunity for meritorious Indian students.

The announcements were made during a visit by a university team to the British Council in New Delhi, attended by alumni and prospective students. Alison Barrett MBE, director India at the British Council, said that they were excited to share information about these scholarships with students at their cultural center in New Delhi and provide support to those looking to build successful careers by connecting them with education experts from the UK and offering essential information about studying in the UK.

Applicants receiving offers from Imperial College London by May 11, 2024, will be considered for the Future Leaders Scholarship. The application deadline for this year's Imperial College London's Chevening Scholarship partnership is November 7.