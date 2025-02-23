This UK University Offers MBA Scholarships With 50% Tuition Fee Waiver

Study Abroad Scholarships: Pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a significant financial commitment, particularly for those aiming to study abroad. In countries like the UK, MBA tuition fees can be quite high. Sheffield University's Management School is offering substantial financial assistance to students enrolling in its September 2025 MBA programme, making it more affordable for Indian students.

Scholarship Benefits

The university is offering a 50% tuition fee waiver to selected students. Given that the total MBA fee at Sheffield University is around Rs 37 lakh, the scholarship's value amounts to approximately Rs 18.5 lakh. The scholarship is available only to students who have received an admission offer from the university. It will be applied directly to tuition fees, with no cash disbursement.

Eligibility Criteria

Students do not need to submit a separate application for the scholarship.

All applicants who secure admission to the MBA programme will be automatically considered.

Selection is based on the application form, submitted documents, and performance in the admission interview.

Students who have already received any other scholarship or financial aid will be ineligible.

Selection Process

The university's selection panel will assess applicants based on their Statement of Purpose (SOP), Recommendation Letters, and other supporting documents.

Candidates will be evaluated on their responses (within 200 words) to the following key questions:

Why do you want to pursue an MBA?

What are your professional strengths, and which areas need improvement?

How will an MBA from Sheffield University contribute to your career growth?

How do your professional achievements align with your career goals?

Applicants will be assigned a score based on these responses.

A university panel will review the applications, shortlist candidates, and the final decision will be made by the MBA Programme Director.

Interested candidates can visit Sheffield University's official website for detailed information on admissions and scholarships.