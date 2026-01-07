IIT Ropar Announces Scholarship For Underprivileged Students, Lays Foundation Stone Of Yogic Sciences Centre

The institute laid the foundation stone of the Centre for Yogic Sciences and Holistic Development, which aims to blend traditional yogic practices with modern scientific methods.

The foundation stone ceremony was held at the IIT Ropar campus in the presence of Dr. Ishan Shivanand, founder of Yoga of Immortals, after whom the centre has been named. The new centre will include facilities for yoga, meditation, mindfulness sessions, aerobics, and other wellness activities.

As reported by PTI, speaking at the event, Director Rajeev Ahuja said that the initiative reflects IIT Ropar's commitment to the overall development of its students, faculty, and staff. "The centre will play an important role in strengthening mental balance, reducing stress, and improving physical fitness across the campus. It will also conduct regular yoga and meditation classes, stress management programs, wellness initiatives for faculty members, and research in the field of holistic health," he said

In addition to this, IIT Ropar announced the launch of the Dr. Ishan Shivanand Scholarship. Under this scheme, 10 fully funded scholarships will be offered to students from economically weaker sections. Five scholarships will be for undergraduate students and five for postgraduate students.

According to IIT Ropar, the goal is to ensure that talented students do not face financial barriers and can fully focus on their education and personal growth.