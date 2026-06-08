IIT Panel Clears New CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal After Security Overhaul

Thousands of CBSE students seeking re-evaluation will have their answer sheets assessed through a newly secured portal after an IIT-led audit flagged serious vulnerabilities in the earlier system linked to Coempt EduTeck, officials familiar with the process said.

The IIT panel auditing the security of the CBSE post-result ecosystem has cleared a new examiner-facing portal for re-evaluation, enabling the board to move ahead with the scrutiny of answer sheets for thousands of students after concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the earlier system.

The fresh platform was developed after CBSE decided against using the portal built by Coempt EduTeck, which had come under scrutiny over multiple security weaknesses. The board has now introduced additional safeguards as the re-evaluation process gets underway.

"The IIT panel has approved an evaluation portal of CBSE. Base code is taken from the edu-compt portal and significant changes have been made. Changes are not in terms of functionality but in terms of security," an IIT panel member said.

The panel member said the earlier portal had several vulnerabilities that could have compromised sensitive information.

"There were many security weaknesses in that portal that allowed access to data and records, which was quite a serious issue. There are multiple ways through which data could be accessed. We had to go through carefully, close all the possibilities," the member said.

The findings echo concerns earlier flagged by whistleblowers who had raised questions over the cybersecurity architecture of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system used for scanning and evaluating CBSE board examination answer sheets.

In the aftermath of the security review, CBSE has shifted all OSM-related data and records from the vendor's servers to infrastructure controlled by the board itself, the IIT panel member said.

The revamped portal was developed through a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions.

"There are multiple teams: Digital India Corporation (DIC), IIT Madras, and IIT Kanpur. DIC and IIT Madras worked on improving the base code, and IIT Kanpur worked to identify vulnerabilities," the panel member said.

The security clearance comes as the board concludes this year's post-result grievance process. June 7 was the last date for students to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation, although CBSE is yet to disclose the final number of candidates who have sought re-evaluation.

According to official data available till June 4, 2026, CBSE had received 70,433 successful applications under its post-result grievance redressal mechanism. Of these, 7,314 were for verification of marks, while 63,119 were for re-evaluation.