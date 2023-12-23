IIT Palakkad Invites Applications For Software Engineer, Salary Rs 80,000

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad has invited online applications for the post of Senior Software Engineer and Software Engineer on contract basis for the Institute Automation Cell.

Candidates having a first class BE /B Tech /MSc degree or equivalent in Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or equivalent or MCA from a recognised university/institute of repute are eligible to apply for the post.

Those applying for the post of Senior Software Engineer must have at least five years of experience with hands-on working experience and strong knowledge in the following: MVC framework, Web development framework (like Spring), PHP, Java technologies, J2EE technologies especially JSP, JDBC, HTML5, JSON, Java script frontend framework like jQuery. Web service tools and XML. Database design and development for efficient online transaction processing environment using RDBMSs like PostgreSQL, etc.

For the post of Senior Software Engineer, candidates should not be more than 40 years of age. The job role for the post of Senior Software Engineer is entitled for a salary of Rs 60,000 to 80,000.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their resume, followed by written or practical exam and interview.

Candidates not exceeding 35 years of age and having two years of work experience will be eligible for the post of Software Engineer. These candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 40,000- Rs 60,000.