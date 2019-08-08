IIT Mandi Researchers Predict A Weakening Strength Of Indian Summer Monsoon

The study was done by Dr Sarita Azad of IIT Mandi, along with her research scholars.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi researchers have developed an algorithm to process 100 years of data of the Indian Summer Monsoon (ISM) rainfall. It will also factor in information about global climate phenomena such as El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and can access periodicity of switching between strong and weak monsoon years, said a statement from IIT Mandi.



The research was undertaken by Dr. Sarita Azad, Assistant Professor, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, along with her research scholars Mr. Pravat Jena, Mr. Sourabh Garg and Mr. Nikhil Ragha of IIT Mandi.

They studied the changes in periodicity of Indian Summer Monsoon Rainfall and used the data to predict periodicity in future.

Their work has recently been published in the reputed American Geophysical Union (AGU) peer-review International journal Earth and Space Science.



Indian Summer Monsoon, the annual cycle of winds coupled with strong cycle of rains, is undoubtedly the lifeline for India. While the monsoon itself is a stable phenomenon, arriving almost like clockwork every year, the short term fluctuations in the annual rainfall are unpredictable and pose a greater challenge.

READ: Madras, Bombay IITs Study Variations In Indian Summer Monsoon Rainfall



Dr. Sarita Azad and her team developed algorithms that can accurately detect intense rainfall events, taking into consideration the triennial oscillation period and other factors such as ENSO.

For this purpose, Mr. Pravat Jena has developed an algorithm to analyse the changes in the periodicity of the Indian Summer Monsoon.

It predicts the decreasing intensity of rainfall in most parts of the country, which covers 41% area.

The team examined the spatial distribution of the triennial oscillations using rainfall data of 1260 months between1901-2005.

READ: IIT Mandi Students Win IEEE Industry Application Society Awards

They analysed the power spectrum of the observed data and showed that the 2.85-year periodicity was present at 95% confidence level over more than half of the 354 grids across India.



Speaking about this research, Dr. Azad said, "We found that Indian Summer Monsoon Rainfall has a periodicity of 2.85 years, during which the monsoon tends to switch between strong and weak years. This 2.85 year period is called triennial oscillation."



Explaining the Indian Summer Monsoon, Mr. Jena said, "The ISM involves complex interactions both in temporal and spatial scales. Despite complexity, monsoon rainfall seems to show a well-defined pattern."

READ: IIT Mandi Launches Bachelor's Programme In Engineering Physics



The research team has projected the data into a collaborative framework-based simulation called the Coupled Model Inter comparison Project (CMIP) to ascertain the future pattern of the 2.85-year period oscillation. The projections showed that there is a weakening of this oscillation by the year 2100.



"A weakened triennial monsoon cycle will have a severe impact on agriculture and water resource management, particularly over the southwest-coastal, northern, and northeast-central parts of India", said Mr. Jena on the significance of their findings.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.