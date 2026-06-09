IIT Mandi launches B.Tech Programme In Quantum Science And Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) has introduced three new BTech programmes for the upcoming academic session. The new courses are BTech in Quantum Science and Engineering, BTech in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics, and BTech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics.

The institute said these programmes have been designed to meet changing industry needs and give students skills in emerging technologies along with practical learning opportunities.

BTech in Quantum Science and Engineering

The new Quantum Science and Engineering programme focuses on the fast-growing field of quantum technology. Students will study topics such as quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing, materials science, and hardware engineering.

The course also includes computer science, mathematics, and artificial intelligence to help students build a strong multidisciplinary foundation. Graduates can explore careers in quantum computing, secure communication systems, hardware development, and research.

BTech in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics

IIT Mandi has also launched a BTech programme in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics. The course combines agricultural engineering with modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), remote sensing, automation, and data analytics.

Students will get hands-on experience through lab work, field training, internships, and research projects. The institute will also work with agri-tech companies and startups to provide industry exposure.

BTech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics

The third programme, BTech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics, combines chemical engineering with areas such as process simulation, computational modelling, machine learning, and data science.

A key feature of the programme is its flexibility. Students can choose a minor or even a second major in subjects such as engineering, sciences, humanities, or management alongside their main degree. This gives them a wider range of academic and career options.