IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026: Applications Open; Stipend Of Rs 10,000 Per Month

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has started accepting applications for its Summer Internship Programme 2026. Students can visit the official website of IIT Mandi to apply.

The internship will be conducted during the summer break and can last from one month to a maximum of two months. According to the institute, the programme will begin on May 25, 2026, and conclude on July 24, 2026. The last date to apply is March 30, 2026, till 5 PM.

Students selected for the internship will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. The Internship aims to help participants improve their research skills, gain practical knowledge, and explore advanced areas of science, engineering, and technology.

Eligibility:

The internship is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students. For bachelor's degree students in engineering and technology, only those who are currently in their pre-final year (third year) are eligible to apply. In the case of postgraduate courses, only first-year students can submit applications.

IIT Mandi has also stated that students from institutions that have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the institute are eligible to apply for the programme.

Opportunity:

Apart from financial support, the internship offers several academic benefits. Students will get an opportunity to work on real research projects under the guidance of experienced faculty members. They will also be able to interact with researchers, learn new skills, and gain exposure to the research environment and facilities available at IIT Mandi.

Steps to apply:

Interested students can apply online through the application link or QR code provided by IIT Mandi. Before submitting the application, candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria and other instructions issued by the institute.