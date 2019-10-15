IIT Madras, Underwriters Laboratories conduct India energy storage summit

The India Energy Storage Summit, a two day interactive summit on sustainable energy storage ecosystem, was organized at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai on September 23 and September 24. The event was organized by Underwriter Laboratories in partnership with IIT Madras' Centre for Battery Engineering and Electric Vehicles (C-BEEV). The event was supported by GE Global Research and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Experts discussed avenues for energy storage to catalyze the growth of electric mobility and renewable energy through emphasis on battery performance, safety and innovation.

While experts discussed on how battery safety research in collaboration with key stakeholders will provide a path forward in generating awareness, skill development and outreach initiatives they also talked about how Li-ion batteries designed and customised for Indian conditions and constraints could help to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in India.

"Storage plays a key role not only in growth of electric vehicles, but also for the growth of renewable energy. Industry, academia and the government need to work together on storage technology, standards and policy so as to find affordable solutions for India. The event was an important step in this direction," Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, IIT Madras said.

"With energy storage devices such as batteries becoming a key part of our everyday lives, whether they are on land or water, or in the air, battery safety and performance has become a critical concern the world over. Summits, such as IESS, that blend cross-functional expertise will prove critical in solving key challenges that energy storage applications face today," said Terrence Brady, president of Underwriters Laboratories.

More than twenty experts shared their knowledge during the conference sessions and focused breakout sessions - these included experts from Underwriters Laboratories, IIT-Madras, India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), Ashok Leyland, SUN Mobility, Mahindra Electric, Attero Recycling, GE, ARAI and more. The event saw participation by more than 100 delegates from many leading Indian firms and organizations.

