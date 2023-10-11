IIT Madras Takes Science And Engineering To Rural Schools With Innovative Initiative

Recently, 30 postgraduate students directly taught device-related concepts to rural students.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) has taken an innovative step to bring fundamental and advanced scientific and engineering concepts to rural schools in Tamil Nadu. The 'Device Engineering Lab' (DEL) initiative, developed in collaboration with 'Teach to Learn,' seeks to provide hands-on learning experiences for students and nurture out-of-the-box thinking. The DEL program, spanning a three-year curriculum targeted at students in grades 8, 9, 10, and 11, integrates scientific concepts into everyday devices. These devices, such as cycle bells, calling bells, electric irons, motors, geysers, microwave ovens, and 3D printers, are chosen for their relevance to students' daily lives and alignment with school syllabi.

One of the primary objectives of DEL is to create a 'Culture of Making' at the school level by enhancing design and fabrication skills among students. Additionally, the programme aims to develop an entrepreneurial mindset among participants, potentially opening up future livelihood opportunities.

The curriculum comprises two major training components running in parallel: Device Engineering Concepts and 3D Printing. These components provide hands-on, experimental learning experiences. Students learn the principles behind everyday devices, dismantle and assemble devices, explore 'what if' scenarios, and understand extended applications. In the realm of 3D printing, students engage in designing, basic programming, and the 3D printing process.

The complexity of devices and printed objects increases as students progress from one year to the next. Students in Class 11 even learn to construct a 3D printer from scratch, potentially offering them future career prospects.

Project lead Professor Pijush Ghosh, from the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering at IIT Madras, emphasized the importance of instilling a 'Culture of Making' at the school level.



He stated, "We believe that the culture of 'Making in India' should begin at the school level. IIT Madras is reaching out to rural schools to build this culture together. In the process of making or fabricating something, students understand the concepts and principles involved better, gain more confidence, and find learning a lot more interesting."

The DEL initiative involves the active participation of IIT Madras graduate students, who contributed to content development for DEL Labs and created teaching modules. Recently, 30 postgraduate students directly taught device-related concepts to rural students.



Undergraduate students focused on building device repositories in line with the school syllabus, while 60 Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) Scholars worked on crafting hands-on models to explain concepts and 3D-printed objects. In the coming months, graduate students are expected to visit schools during weekends to teach device concepts and 3D printing.

The DEL programme has already been established in 13 schools, primarily in Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Krishnagiri. Discussions are in the final stages for setting up DEL Labs in three more schools within the ISRO Sriharikota campus. This initiative directly benefits approximately 1,000 students and indirectly impacts more than 2,500 students, with the potential for significant expansion as more classes participate.