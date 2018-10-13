IIT Madras, Swinburne University, Melbourne To Set Up Joint Research Centre

The Centre will combine the expertise in emerging science and technologies

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is going to collaborate with Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, to establish a Joint Research Centre for creation of Enterprise Eco-Systems (C2E2). The Centre has been sanctioned a funding of USD 300,000 for a three-year period, shared equally between the two institutions. The Centre will combine the expertise in emerging science and technologies to expand research capacity and capability of both Institutions, said a statement from IIT Madras.

The Joint Research Centre is expected to provide opportunities to share research facilities, enable collaboration among researchers for projects and papers, joint supervision of doctoral level research students and develop joint government and industry partnerships in India, Australia and internationally.

"The Joint Research Centre with Swinburne is another step towards enhancing our collaboration and involving industry in transformative research that has impact across the world," said Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras.

The International Research Collaboration Agreement was signed recently by Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras and Mr. Graham Goldsmith, Chancellor, Swinburne University of Technology.

"Swinburne was the first Australian university to have a joint PhD program with IIT Madras and we currently have several students enrolled. The new Joint Research Centre will assist in enhancing and scaling up our relationship, creating real-life social and economic impact and benefits for both our countries," said Graham Goldsmith, Chancellor, Swinburne University of Technology.

Speaking about the tie-up, Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni Affairs), IIT Madras, said, "Australia has emerged as a strategic partner in our university relations. Among the many Australian universities, Swinburne is our oldest and most active partner institution. This centre will further strengthen the relationship between our two institutions."

A key focus area for this centre is to explore and create joint start-ups through active engagement between the incubation eco-systems in the two institutions, said the statement.

