IIT Madras-Led Research Develops Unique Method To Purify Water

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in collaboration with the Tel Aviv University in Israel, has developed an aerogel adsorbent to remove trace pollutants from wastewater.

The researchers developed a silica aerogel modified with graphene. The graphene-doped modified silica aerogels (GO-SA) were found to exhibit remarkable efficiency in purifying water, attracting and removing contaminants. This happened because of graphene's unique molecular structure which further enhances the available surface area of the aerogel. Under real-life conditions mimicked in their experiments, the material removed over 85% of pollutants in controlled settings and more than 76% in continuous flow conditions.

The research was led by Prize Awardee Professor Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, Professor Rajnish Kumar from IIT Madras and included Mr Subhash Kumar Sharma and P Ranjani, Research Scholars, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras and Prof Hadas Mamane, School of Mechanical Engineering, Tel Aviv University, Israel. The findings were recently published as a paper in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Elaborating on the need for undertaking such research, Prof Rajnish Kumar said, "Indigenous techniques for wastewater purification have become essential not only to combat pollution but also to preserve water quality, protect ecosystems and mitigate health risks associated with contaminated water."

Explaining how the research was different from other methods, he said, "Conventional wastewater treatment methods struggle to remove trace of pollutants, especially pharmaceuticals. In response, scientists have explored various methods, including adsorption, advanced oxidation processes and membrane filtration. Among these, adsorption is attractive because of its eco-friendly nature, cost-effectiveness, and efficient pollutant removal capabilities."

Speaking about the technical aspects of this research, Professor Hadas Mamane, School of Mechanical Engineering, Tel Aviv University, Israel, said, "This jointly developed GO-SA aerogels can be customised to target specific contaminants by modifying their surface chemistry, making them versatile. Furthermore, they can be regenerated and reused multiple times, reducing waste and operational costs, making them a sustainable solution for water purification."