IIT Madras Launches Online Bachelors Of Science In Aeronautics And Space Technology, JEE Not Mandatory

IIT Madras BS Aeronautics Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday announced a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Aeronautics and Space Technology. The course will be offered entirely online and does not require candidates to qualify through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The programme was launched on February 9 through a live event that featured industry officials, including representatives from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the civil aviation sector.

Eligibility

Students who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the programme. It is designed with flexible pacing, allowing learners to progress according to set milestones. Exams will be conducted on Sundays and will include a mix of centre-based tests and online proctored assessments.

According to IIT Madras, graduates of the programme can expect opportunities in public sector undertakings, private aerospace companies, start-ups, and engineering analysis firms. The institute also noted that the curriculum will help students prepare for GATE and pursue higher studies at IITs and IISc.

The programme will feature recorded lectures, live tutorial sessions, and online discussion forums. Diploma-level students will work on projects using tools such as computational fluid dynamics and finite element methods, along with internship options. At the BS level, learners will complete a capstone project focused on designing an aircraft or spacecraft.

Top-performing students may also be considered for on-campus programmes or advanced degrees at IIT Madras, depending on academic performance.

